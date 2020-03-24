MRJ Capital Inc. Purchases 3,700 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 2.3% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.