MRJ Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Comerica from to in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,160,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

