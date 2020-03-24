MRJ Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 2.5% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 716.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 172,189 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

