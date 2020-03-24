MRJ Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 59,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,327,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

