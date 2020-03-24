MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

MRJ Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.0% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.08. 181,352,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,299,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.