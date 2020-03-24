MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 22,400 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

MRJ Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 176.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 307,282 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 118.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 109,328 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $4,928,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.02.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,517,924.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 155,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,380. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

