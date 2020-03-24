MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MRJ Capital Inc. cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 979.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. 31,034,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,583,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

