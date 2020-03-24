MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for 1.6% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,005 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,056,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,399,000 after acquiring an additional 390,294 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 282,054 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,272,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,837. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $764,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

