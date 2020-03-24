MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

MRJ Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.79.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,557. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

