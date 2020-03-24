MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MRJ Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,397 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,557.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 26,389,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,347,463. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.