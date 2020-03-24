MRJ Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

MRJ Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for 2.2% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average is $134.56. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

