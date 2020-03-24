NBW Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Cryolife worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cryolife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cryolife by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cryolife during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Cryolife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

CRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. 369,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,863. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.86. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryolife Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.