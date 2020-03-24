NBW Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Tristate Capital worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,564 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $56,026.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,579.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,421 shares in the company, valued at $352,251.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,181. The stock has a market cap of $284.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.