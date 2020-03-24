NBW Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 551,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,025. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.57. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 122.32%.

Several analysts have commented on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.90.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

