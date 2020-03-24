NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

NBW Capital LLC cut its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,540.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

COLL traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.28. 537,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,656. The stock has a market cap of $488.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.53. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

