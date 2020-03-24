Needham & Company LLC Cuts Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Price Target to $3.00

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNDT. ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.
Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $440.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87.
In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $20,678,710,000. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Conduent by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after buying an additional 6,513,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,932,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after buying an additional 2,327,716 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.
