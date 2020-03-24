Needham & Company LLC Cuts Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Price Target to $3.00

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNDT. ValuEngine upgraded Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $440.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth $20,678,710,000. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Conduent by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,289,000 after buying an additional 6,513,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,932,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,494,000 after buying an additional 2,327,716 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

