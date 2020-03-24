Needham & Company LLC Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $25.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.55. 624,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $66.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Green Dot by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

