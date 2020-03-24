Needham & Company LLC Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $25.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.
NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $18.55. 624,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $66.81.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Green Dot by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
