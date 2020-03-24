Needham & Company LLC Trims Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Target Price to $55.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUB. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of CUB stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $18,799,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

