Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stake Boosted by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,249,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,536. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,213.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $174,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,073 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

