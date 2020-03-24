Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 404.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total value of $2,310,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,256 shares of company stock worth $6,537,509 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDSN traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,386. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $180.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.