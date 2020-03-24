Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $263.13

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $263.13 and last traded at $269.90, with a volume of 84255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

