Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUE. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of NUE traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. 3,719,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. Nucor has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

