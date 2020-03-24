Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 49,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $271,340.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,811,044.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 and have sold 257,813 shares worth $1,409,567. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCSL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 1,827,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,779. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $353.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

