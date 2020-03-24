Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $9.69. 36,592,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,939,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

