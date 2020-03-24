Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OXY. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.46.

OXY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,592,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,939,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.61%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders have acquired 28,758 shares of company stock worth $497,151 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

