Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Grows Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.66. 12,475,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

