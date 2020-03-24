Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Supervielle were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 44,751 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

SUPV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE:SUPV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 723,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,125. Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

