Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Has $8.90 Million Stock Position in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,502,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237,814 shares during the quarter. Seadrill accounts for about 0.9% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.69% of Seadrill worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDRL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Seadrill by 118.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,538,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 1,652.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,239,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,473,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 953,353 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Seadrill by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,663,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 945,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Seadrill by 43.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 377,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDRL stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 622,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,969. Seadrill Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $255.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by $0.22. Seadrill had a negative net margin of 87.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

