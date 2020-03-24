Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the quarter. Adecoagro makes up approximately 0.4% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Adecoagro worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,768,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 27,069.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,874,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,791 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adecoagro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Adecoagro stock remained flat at $$4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 516,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,332. The stock has a market cap of $477.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Adecoagro SA has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.99 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Adecoagro SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

