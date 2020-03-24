Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Makes New Investment in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sprint by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprint in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

NYSE:S traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $8.02. 24,498,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,432,180. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sprint’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

