Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Purchases New Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of STNE traded up $3.85 on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,834. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81. StoneCo Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

