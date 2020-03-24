Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Raises Stake in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,789 shares during the quarter. DHT makes up approximately 0.6% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned approximately 0.46% of DHT worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,154 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 854,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,598 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 5,711,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $894.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.58. DHT Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHT shares. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.