Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 427,445 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,273,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427,445 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital comprises about 3.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 1.29% of Colony Capital worth $29,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Colony Capital stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,563,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,789. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $740.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

