Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 526,957 Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 526,957 shares during the period. ViaSat accounts for approximately 11.2% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $112,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ViaSat by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ViaSat by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ViaSat by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ViaSat during the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ViaSat by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $8.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.62. 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

