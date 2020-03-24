Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 58,152 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,152 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up 1.0% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 9,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 87,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. 1,009,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,537. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have commented on GGAL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

