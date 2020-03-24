Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Takes $43,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $12.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,919,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

