Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,256 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 264,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $215.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.20. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

