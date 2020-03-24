Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205,523 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 5.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $116,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $44.19. 23,055,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,755,068. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

