Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Orthofix Medical worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $102,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,509.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,661.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.50. 143,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

