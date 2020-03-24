OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.20

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 59581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

OVCHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

