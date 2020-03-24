Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $234.00

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 234 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 264.40 ($3.48), with a volume of 33546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.40 ($3.40).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Investec lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 446.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 486.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $662.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.80), for a total transaction of £2,068,000 ($2,720,336.75).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

