Parker Investment Management LLC Acquires 60 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.69. 16,034,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,934,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average is $222.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

