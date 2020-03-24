Parker Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Parker Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises about 0.4% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTM stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $706.88. 41,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,019. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,037.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,078.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

