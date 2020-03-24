Parker Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.71. 14,445,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,239,606. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

