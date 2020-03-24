Parker Investment Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Parker Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 3.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 956,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.30. 11,583,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,935. The company has a market capitalization of $212.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

