Parker Investment Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,486,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,388. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

