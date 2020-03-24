Parker Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,914 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,773,628 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

