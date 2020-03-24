Parker Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 0.6% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

