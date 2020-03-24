Parker Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parker Investment Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 12.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $50,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $188.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.