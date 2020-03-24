Parker Investment Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Parker Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,964,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,169,313. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.71.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

